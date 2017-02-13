Patriots’ Brian Daboll Reportedly Expected To Interview For Alabama Coordinator Job

Share this:

Nick Saban needs a new offensive coordinator in the wake of Steve Sarkisian’s leap to the Atlanta Falcons, and he could be looking for a familiar face to fill the vacancy.

New England Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll, who worked under Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in the late 1990s, is expected to interview for the open offensive coordinator job at Alabama, a source told FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman on Monday.

Daboll has worked two separate stints with the Patriots, first from 2000 to 2006 and then from 2013 to present day. Between those, he served as the New York Jets’ quarterbacks coach (2007 to 2008) and offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009 to 2010), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012).

Had current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels taken a head-coaching job elsewhere next season, Daboll was viewed as the next man in line to succeed him.

Saban promoted Sarkisian to offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic. With Sarkisian calling the shots, Alabama lost to Clemson in the national championship game, and the Falcons later hired Sarkisian to replace offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who departed to take over head-coaching duties with the San Francisco 49ers.

