Ranking Celtics’ Potential Buyout Options After NBA Trade Deadline

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics surprisingly made no moves at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, opting to keep its young core, expiring contracts and Brooklyn Nets picks.

So, what’s next for the C’s? Well, the buyout period has begun. Players who are waived or bought out have until March 1 to sign with a new team and be eligible for the playoffs.

The Celtics have dipped into the buyout market before, including 2008 when they signed veteran forward P.J. Brown, who hit a really clutch shot in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston does have more money available than several other contenders to sign one of these players. However, the C’s would need to waive someone to add a player from the buyout market.

Here are the best buyout options for the Celtics.

1. Andrew Bogut, Center

Bogut is an excellent defensive center and rebounds well. He also has championship experience from reaching the NBA Finals in each of the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Bogut, who’s averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, was dealt from the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Philly wasn’t able to flip him before the deadline, so he’s probably going to be bought out.

The problem for Boston is many contenders figure to be interested in his services.

Will be a free for all for Bogut if he hits the buyout market. Half dozen teams–or more–will show strong interest. https://t.co/WwfcXKuu7T — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 23, 2017

Cleveland's Andrew Bogut interest is well-chronicled but sources say San Antonio /Houston will join the hunt if Bogut lands a Philly buyout. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

The Celtics are in dire need of rebounding help, as they rank 29th in defensive rebounding percentage. They’ve been rebounding better of late, but Bogut would be a clear upgrade over Amir Johnson, Tyler Zeller and Kelly Olynyk when it comes to rebounding and low-post defense.

The concern with Bogut is his injury history. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and has played in 70 or more games in a single season just three times in his career.

2. Terrence Jones, Small Forward

Jones, a former first-round pick of the Houston Rockers in 2012, is having a nice season with averages of 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a role player. He’s a horrendous 3-point shooter (25 percent from that range), but his length, versatility and scoring punch off the bench would be valuable for a contender.

3. Matt Barnes, Small Forward

Barnes is one of those players you hate playing against but like him when he’s on your team. Barnes is available after being waived by the Sacramento Kings, and he could add anywhere from 7.0 to 10 points per game off the bench.

One name to watch after the deadline is Matt Barnes. Source says several teams expressed interest but he's waiting till after deadline — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 23, 2017

4. Mike Scott, Power Forward

Scott hasn’t been bought out yet, but it could happen if he really doesn’t want to play for one of the league’s worst teams and/or Phoenix Suns don’t mind letting him go. He’s only played in 18 games this season and has struggled offensively, but he did shoot 39 percent from 3-point range last season and could provide some versatility as a stretch-4.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images