Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics lately have been heading in opposite directions, but Wednesday’s matchup at TD Garden still is pivotal for both squads.

The Raptors own a 2-0 record against the C’s this season, but Boston has taken over the top spot in the Atlantic Division by a half game and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference thanks to Toronto’s recent woes.

The Raptors have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Celtics have been on a roll and are 7-3 over that same span. Both teams have had injury issues recently, too, as DeMar ReRozan won’t play Wednesday night for the fifth time in six games, while the Celtics played all but three games in January without guard Avery Bradley. They did get Al Horford back for Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, a game Isaiah Thomas headlined with another monster fourth quarter.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors vs. Celtics online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images