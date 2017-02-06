Super Bowl

Relive Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl Catch With Incredible Frame-By-Frame Photos

by on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 9:55AM
Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl LI catch was one for the ages.

The New England Patriots wide receiver made arguably the best catch in Super Bowl history, defying gravity and helping to keep New England’s game-tying drive alive before the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl in overtime.

You’ve probably seen the replay a hundred times already, but the catch also looks pretty darn amazing the old-fashioned way — with photographs.

NFL: Super Bowl LI-New England Patriots vs Atlanta FalconsPhotos via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

