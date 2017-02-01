Saints’ Drew Brees Vying For Another Super Bowl, No Plans For Retirement

Share this:

Drew Brees just wrapped up his 16th season in the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback has no immediate plans for retirement.

Brees appeared on “The Ellen Show” Tuesday and discussed his future in the league. While his contract with the Saints ends after the 2017 season, his primary concern his getting himself ready to play at a high level.

“No, I don’t plan on going anywhere for a while,” Brees told Ellen DeGeneres, “but I do also want to value each and every year, and it doesn’t really matter what my contract looks like to me, whether it’s long term or short term, because to me, I have to prove myself each and every year, prove that I’m the guy to quarterback that team and to lead that team and to help us win a championship.”

The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection recently celebrated his 39th birthday on Jan. 15. At this stage in his career, Brees understands the clock is ticking for another Super Bowl run.

“Just that I’m playing year to year, and creating a sense of urgency each year because I want to come here with the Vince Lombardi trophy again,” he said. “I want to make that commitment to you. I want to come back here with that Vince Lombardi trophy just like we did almost nine years ago.”

After the Saints finished 7-9 this season, the team might need Brees to play at an MVP-level next season if they have any hopes of contending for a Lombardi Trophy.

