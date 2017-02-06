Skip Bayless Calls Tom Brady The Greatest Clutch Performer In Sports History

Skip Bayless couldn’t help but gush over Tom Brady on Monday, one day after the New England Patriots completed an incredible comeback and defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
As far as Bayless is concerned, Brady is the greatest clutch performer in sports — not just football — history.
Bayless was amazed by the Patriots’ ability to overcome a 25-point deficit, and he was especially impressed with Brady, who threw for 466 yards with two touchdowns en route to earning MVP honors.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
