Super Bowl LI Odds: Donald Trump, Kneeling Players Among Exotic Prop Bets

Will the famous phrase “Houston, we have a problem” be used by commentators during the Super Bowl LI television broadcast, and will any Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots be caught on camera kneeling during the national anthem?

Those just are two of the Super Bowl exotic betting props available at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

While most props focus on player and team performances, prop bets focused on more offbeat aspects of Super Sunday are popular as well.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick caused a stir earlier this season by taking a knee in protest during the national anthem, but the odds of any roster player following his lead at Super Bowl LI are pegged at +250.

Meanwhile, the odds of the famous Apollo 13 quote “Houston, we have a problem” being used during the Super Bowl broadcast are a long +250, while a bet against sports short -400 odds.

A pregame highlight is the scheduled interview between Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly and President Donald Trump. With no shortage of topics to cover following his first two weeks in the Oval Office, the odds of the Trump’s interview lasting longer in minutes than the total number of rushing yards by Patriots passer Tom Brady are pegged at -250.

Brady scrambled for just 64 rushing yards during the regular season, finishing with negative yardage in five of his past eight outings, and will likely need at least one big run to reward bettors taking the +170 odds that he will outperform Trump.

In other exotic Super Bowl props, the odds of Houston Texans star linebacker J.J. Watt being mentioned by name at least once during the broadcast sit at +110, with -150 odds favoring Watt not being discussed.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss Super Bowl LI due to injury, but he is expected to be talked about, with -120 odds on “Gronk” or “Gronkowski” being mentioned over three times.

And Brady employed the flea flicker before completing a touchdown pass to Chris Hogan en route to a 36-17 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship Game, but the odds of either team using the flea flicker Sunday trail at +400, with -700 odds favoring the trick play not being used.

