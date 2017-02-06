Super Bowl LI Parade For Patriots Scheduled For Tuesday At 11 A.M.

Share this:

Tweet







Cue the duck boats. It’s time to party, Boston.

For the fifth time, the city will honor the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots with a championship parade Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET thanks the the Pats’ dramatic 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Patriots will have their parade 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the city. More details to come. #Patriots #SB51 #Boston pic.twitter.com/qO1W0mfZZK — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 6, 2017

Oh, and this will be Boston’s 10th championship parade since the turn of the century.

But, as WBZ Boston’s Pamela Gardner pointed out, we might have to keep an eye on the radar.

But snow can make for a pretty cool celebration. Just ask the 2014 Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images