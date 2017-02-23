The Football Word: What Team Is Jimmy Garoppolo’s Best Fit In Trade?

Share this:

Will they or won’t they? That’s the primary question surrounding the New England Patriots this offseason as it pertains to trading Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the Patriots will trade their backup quarterback this offseason. But if they do, which team is the best fit for his services, and to what organization would the Patriots be willing to ship such a valuable asset.

These questions are answered by Doug Kyed and Zack Cox on “The Football Word” above. They also discuss Martellus Bennett and answer some mailbag questions.

