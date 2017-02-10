The Rock, Misty Copeland Join Stephen Curry In Criticizing Under Armour CEO

Share this:

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank voiced his support for President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but the athletes the company sponsors are letting it be known they don’t agree with him.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was the first to denounce Plank’s statement that he considers Trump to be a “real asset” to Under Armour, getting a jab at the president in before telling the media Wednesday that he talked to Plank personally. Curry said he plans to stay with Under Armour as long as the rest of the company continues to support his own values, regardless of what the CEO says.

Now, former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the American Ballet Theater’s principal dancer Misty Copeland have come out with statement’s similar to Curry’s.

Copeland, who became ABT’s first black principal dancer in 2015, said on Instagram that she also spoke to Plank and wants him and the rest of UA to “take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate all people to be their best selves.”

The Rock also posted his thoughts on Instagram and said he’s sticking with the company, too, but he’s doing it to support the people who made him choose to team with Under Armour in the first place.

So far, none of Under Armour’s sponsored athletes have cut ties with the company, but it sounds as though they’d consider it if the rest of the company strays from the values they share.