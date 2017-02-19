Watch Club America Soccer Coach Ricardo La Volpe Tackle Chivas’ Jesus Sanchez In ‘Clasico Nacional’

Share this:

Ricardo La Volpe hasn’t kicked a kicked a soccer ball professionally in almost a quarter century but he apparently can’t put his playing days behind him.

The Club America coach stepped onto the field and tackled Chivas’ Jesus Sanchez on Saturday night at Chivas Stadium during the “Clasico Nacional” of Liga MX (Mexico’s first division). La Volpe’s fine and shocking tackle left the referee no choice but to show him a red card.

Here’s another angle.

Ayer, en el clásico entre Chivas y América, La Volpe fue expulsado por esto: pic.twitter.com/TtHvQ5TKSj — Jeremías (@Jerebeam) February 19, 2017

The blatantly obvious bears mentioning: coaches can’t leave the technical area and interfere with play. No matter how silky their skills are at whatever ripe old age they happen to be.

La Volpe can expect a fine and ban for his infraction.

Club America lost the hard-fought game to Chivas 1-0 on Angel Zaldivar’s first-half penalty-kick goal.