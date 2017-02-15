Why Bill Parcells Thinks Terrell Owens Should Be In Hall Of Fame

Share this:

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells was known for saying he wasn’t ready to put a player in the Hall of Fame just because he had a good game or two.

He’s ready to put Terrell Owens in Canton, however.

Parcells told ESPN Radio in Los Angeles that he’d vote for Owens to get into the Hall of Fame despite the former wide receiver’s off-the-field problems. Owens has been snubbed from the Hall of Fame thus far, in large because he’s considered by some voters to have been a bad teammate.

The Sports Daily has the full story on Parcells’ take.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images