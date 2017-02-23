Women Posts Warning On Social Media About Potential Car Theft Scam

Share this:

There’s something eerie about walking by yourself to your car at night in a parking lot. So imagine if you found a random shirt wrapped meticulously around your windshield wipers once you got there.

That’s what recently happened to Ashely Hardacre as she was leaving work at a mall in Flint, Mich., WPVI-TV reports.

Hardacre reportedly said she noticed a flannel shirt on her wiper blade once she got in her car, but chose to not get out of her car and remove it once she saw a nearby car idling. She reportedly wrote about what happened in a Facebook post that has since been made private.

“I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted,” she wrote, via WPVI-TV.

Scams like this reportedly are a way for thieves to get people out of their car while they are still running, and they’re nothing new.

Maryland officials noted a similar scam in 2014, according to ABC News, only that one involved a $100 bill under people’s wipers, rather than a flannel.

Let this be a listen: If you find a shirt on your windshield, leave it there until you get home; And if you find $100 on your windshield, drive very slowly to a well-lit area so it doesn’t fly away, then get out and take it.

