You Can Buy Trent Dilfer’s Luxurious Mansion For $7M

Life in Bristol, Conn., must be treating Trent Dilfer pretty well.

The ESPN football analyst recently put his California home on the market, and if you have some spare change lying around you might want to take a look.

The 10-year-old Spanish mansion comes with its own vineyard and of course a spacious backyard pool to boot. And it can be yours for only $7 million.

That’s a small price to pay for a house that comes with all of that, not to mention an outdoor pizza oven and a bocce court.

Dilfer has been an NFL analyst for ESPN since 2008, and despite a few mishaps, the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback must be loving life bringing us “Dilfer’s Dimes” in order to sell a house that comes with its own vineyard.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Story photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images