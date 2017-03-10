Adam Schefter Stands By Jimmy Garoppolo Report, Says Patriots Won’t Trade QB

Share this:

Tweet







The man who first reported the New England Patriots would not trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason hasn’t wavered from that stance.

Even after the Cleveland Browns — Garoppolo’s reported top suitor — added yet another draft pick by trading for Brock Osweiler on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter remained convinced the Patriots’ backup quarterback would not be dealt.

“You could ask (Patriots coach Bill Belichick), and I am sure he will speak for himself, but I have spoken to enough people who have given me enough answers like (Thursday), someone else texted me and said, ‘Does Cleveland know we’re not trading Jimmy Garoppolo?’” Schefter said Friday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.” “We’re going back to what we said before. I am basing my answers in what I believe is factual information. I know people want to take it in a different way. I am telling you that’s not right.”

Schefter added: “Why can’t it be that simple, that they have secured the most important position in sports and they are not going to sacrifice that for a first-round draft pick, for two first-round draft picks or whatever compensation is offered? Why does it have to be they are trying to drive up the price when they don’t have any intention of trading him?”

If the Patriots were to trade Garoppolo, Schefter argued, an injury to starting quarterback Tom Brady would cripple them. Second-year pro Jacoby Brissett currently is New England’s third-string QB.

“If they traded Jimmy Garoppolo and something were to happen to Tom Brady next season, the year after, they would be the Cleveland Browns,” the ESPN insider told “K&C.” “It would the Cleveland Browns. What would they be doing at quarterback? What was it like for that franchise before Tom Brady came along?”

Garoppolo posted what appeared to be a farewell message to Patriots fans on Instagram early Friday morning, but a source close to the quarterback said he had not been traded and speculated the post was prank or hoax. He has since deleted the Instagram post.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images