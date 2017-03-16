Arizona Vs. North Dakota Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

No. 15 North Dakota will face a daunting task to kick off its NCAA Tournament run.

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats await the Fighting Hawks in a first-round West Region matchup.

North Dakota has had a terrific season thus far, going 22-9 overall and earning an automatic bid to the Big Dance after winning the Big Sky conference championship.

Arizona also earned an automatic bid as it won the Pac 12 conference title. The Wildcats have a great group of talented, young players led by sophomore guard Allonzo Trier.

Here’s how you can watch Arizona vs. North Dakota online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 9:50 p.m.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images