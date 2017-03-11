Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lineups

The Boston Bruins have a chance to expand on their recent dominance at home when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at TD Garden.
The Bruins and Flyers each have something on the line when they square off at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia has won only one of its last three games, but the club still is in the running for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Flyers sit five points back of the New York Islanders for the second wild card, while the Bruins are in a slightly more comfortable position with a two-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.
Boston also has won six of its last seven home games and is coming off a dominant 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, so the Bruins could present a challenge for the struggling Flyers. However, the Black and Gold will be with forwards Tim Schaller (lower body) and Ryan Spooner (concussion).
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Flyers matchup.
BOSTON BRUINS (35-26-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Drew Stafford-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Austin Czarnik-Jimmy Hayes
Matt Beleskey-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller-Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (31-27-8)
Jordan Weal-Claude Giroux-Wayne Simmonds
Brayden Schenn-Valtteri Filppula-Jakub Voracek
Nick Cousins-Sean Couturier-Matt Read
Chris VandeVelde-Pierre-Édouard Bellemare-Travis Konecny
Ivan Provorov-Andrew MacDonald
Brandon Manning-Shayne Gostisbehere
Michael Del Zotto-Radko Gudas
Steve Mason
