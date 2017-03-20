Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Leafs Lines, Pairings

Share this:

Monday night’s game between the Bruins and Leafs in Toronto is a pivotal one in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Boston enters the day three points above Toronto for third place in the Atlantic Division, and a victory for the B’s would give them a nice five-point edge over the Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for the division’s final playoff berth.

Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for the Bruins, but he’s struggled versus the Leafs this season with an 0-1-0 record, a 4.69 goals against average and a .788 save percentage. The Bruins will need Rask to perform much better than he did Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers, when he allowed five goals on 17 shots in a little more than a period of play.

In Rask’s defense, the whole team needs to give a better effort. The Bruins didn’t do a good job defending the front of the net against the Oilers, and if that isn’t cleaned up, the highly skilled Leafs forwards — led by rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner — will wreak havoc.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-27-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jimmy Hayes

Matt Beleskey–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Drew Stafford

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (32-23-15)

Zach Hyman–Auston Matthews–William Nylander

Leo Komarov–Nazem Kadri–Connor Brown

James van Riemsdyk–Tyler Bozak–Mitch Marner

Matt Martin–Brian Boyle–Nikita Soshnikov

Morgan Rielly–Connor Carrick

Jake Gardiner–Nikita Zaitsev

Matt Hunwick–Roman Polak

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via Walter Tychnowicz/USA TODAY Sports Images