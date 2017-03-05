Bill Belichick Rocks ‘VI Rings’ Sweater To NFL Scouting Combine

Share this:

Bill Belichick arguably is the greatest head coach in NFL history.

The New England Patriots head coach added another Super Bowl title to his resume when the Pats overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In total, Belichick has won seven Lombardi Trophies dating back to his days as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Belichick was at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday and even his clothing reminded those in attendance about his career achievements.

Belichick stays ice cold at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/DnYIf8VgTE — WTP Sports (@WTPsports) March 5, 2017

It appears that Belichick needs to update his wardrobe, like he did his boat, to reflect his latest title.

