Bill Belichick’s Reported Reason For Missing Media Session Will Surprise No One

Bill Belichick never saw a media session he didn’t want to get out of. And now, it looks like he has an excuse.

The New England Patriots coach won’t attend the AFC coaches’ breakfast at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix on Tuesday due to a “scouting conflict,” the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported Saturday.

The annual breakfast, where coaches usually meet with the media, isn’t a requirement, but the league “strongly encourages” all coaches to show up.

It appears Belichick has other plans, though. Florida, Iowa State and Texas all will hold their respective pro days on Tuesday, per ESPN.com, so it’s possible the Patriots coach will be preoccupied with one of those workouts. Belichick has been heavily involved in New England’s scouting over the last few weeks and recently was spotted at the pro days of Michigan and Ohio State.

Belichick’s absence from a media session might be criticized by some, but anyone who’s seen the now-famous “juice photo” knows how the Super Bowl champion coach feels about this event.

That photo was taken at the 2015 coaches’ breakfast, which Belichick did attend — even if he wasn’t in the most chatty mood. But Bill can drink his orange juice in peace this time around, as he continues preparations for the 2017 NFL Draft without any interruptions.

“No Days Off,” indeed.

