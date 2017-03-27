Canadian Bar Is Using Coasters Made Of Parts From Cars In DWI Wrecks

Share this:

A bar in Canada is driving home an important message in a way that’s as effective as it is creative.

Since early March, The Emmett Ray, a bar in Toronto, Ontario, has been serving its drinks on coasters made of parts from vehicles involved in drunk-driving accidents, according to FOX News. The coasters, which come in different colors, all feature the same message: “This coaster used to be a car that never made it home.”

Strong message! The coasters are made from cars that were driven by impaired drivers #arrivealive #drivesober #dontdrinkanddrive #drinkinganddriving #Toronto A post shared by Chris Langenzarde (@cameraguychris) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

The coasters, which have been used since St. Patrick’s day, come courtesy of Arrive Alive, an organization that focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.

“Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada,” Michael Stewart, Arrive Alive’s program director, said on the organization’s website, via FOX News. “We wanted to remind people, on the biggest drinking night of the year, that there are consequences to driving drunk.”

In Canada, the bar #EmmetRay had the idea to create beakers from wrecks of cars to raise awareness of the #dangers of #drinking and driving. pic.twitter.com/HmJ7XaJjPS — MaialenAlbizu (@Maialenalb) March 20, 2017

The organization obtains the metal used in the coasters from a body shop in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to FOX NEWS. A hydraulic-press is used to shape the coasters, before each are laser-etched with the message.

Arrive Alive reportedly hasn’t specified how long the coaster campaign will run.