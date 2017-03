Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins prospect Charlie McAvoy will forego his last two seasons at Boston University and has signed an amateur tryout with the Providence Bruins on Wednesday.

In McAvoy’s two year career at BU, the defenseman had eight goals, 43 assists, and a plus-19 rating. He is expected to be in the lineup in Providence’s next game on Saturday night.

For more information on McAvoy check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today” presented by People’s United Bank.