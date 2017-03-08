Colin Cowherd Pokes Holes In Possible Browns Offer For Jimmy Garoppolo

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Browns might be willing to trade the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bill Belichick also might hang up the phone rather quickly.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote Tuesday that she believes the Browns would strongly consider swapping the 12th pick for Garoppolo as part of their dream scenario, which also would involve choosing Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett with the top pick in the draft.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd doesn’t see that potential offer as being a win for New England, though, especially after looking back at some past No. 12 picks.

Obviously, the NFL draft is hit or miss. And just because a bust was chosen 12th overall in the past doesn’t mean the Patriots would make a similar mistake this time around if they traded Garoppolo for that selection in 2017.

But Garoppolo is a valuable commodity with so many teams looking for franchise quarterbacks. The Patriots aren’t going to give him away unless they’re properly compensated, especially with Tom Brady, for as well as he’s still playing, turning 40 in August.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images