Here’s Why Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Will Stand For National Anthem Next Season

Colin Kaepernick will change more than just his uniform.

Kaepernick, who reportedly will opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this week and become a free agent next week, plans to stand during the national anthem for the 2017 NFL season, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The veteran quarterback began sitting during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason as a way of protesting social injustice in the United States. He later took a knee for the national anthem in San Francisco’s final preseason game and 16 regular-season games.

Kaepernick’s protest became a trend across the NFL, with several other players also choosing to silently protest during the national anthem. But the 29-year-old doesn’t want his protesting method to take away from the positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN, hence his decision to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” next season.

Sitting or kneeling during the national anthem weren’t Kaepernick’s only steps toward creating change this past season, as he also donated a lot of money to community organizations helping underprivileged people. That said, Kaepernick’s national anthem protest — a polarizing topic throughout the 2016 NFL season — generated plenty of discussion.

According to ESPN, Kaepernick believes the amount of national discussion on social inequality — in addition to support from other athletes nationwide — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.

