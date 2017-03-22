College Hockey Team Raises Over $5K For Arena Janitor To Visit Family In Ethiopia

Share this:

There’s a good chance you haven’t heard of Augsburg College, but you’ll be a fan after you hear what its men’s hockey team did for the janitor at its arena recently.

Custodian Minasie Theophilos has been with the Minneapolis school since he left Ethiopia 33 years ago to attend Augsburg, and he’s been working there ever since. However, in all that time, the 54-year-old never could afford the trip back home to see his family. And if that wasn’t sad enough, that means Theophilos also missed his mother’s funeral after she died nearly two months ago.

But when the hockey team found out, the players made sure their janitor had a chance to go back.

“A month and a half ago, my mother passed away, and each one of these kids signed a card, came one by one, gave me a hug,” Theophilos said, per KHOU-TV. “That’s a great team, very friendly, very disciplined, hard-working kids really, and I love them very much.”

But the team didn’t stop there. The players put together a GoFundMe page for Theophilos to send him to see his family and thank him for his years of service to the school. And on March 15, the Auggies were able to present Theophilos with a check for more than $5,000.

Theophilos will visit his father and brother in Norway, but the team is leaving the GoFundMe page open so the janitor and his wife can enjoy an extended stay in Ethiopia in the winter. The page has raised $6,790 so far.

