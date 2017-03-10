Duke Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online

Duke and North Carolina will write another chapter in college basketball’s best rivalry Friday when they meet in the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
These rivals split their two meetings during the regular season, with each team winning on its home floor.
The winner will play Florida State or Notre Dame in the ACC championship on Saturday.
Here’s how to watch UNC-Duke online.
When: Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
