Dwayne Allen ‘Humbled and Excited’ To Earn Right To Be Called Patriot

Dwayne Allen already is talking like a New England Patriot.

Allen, 27, appears to be on his way to New England, as the Patriots reportedly are giving up a fourth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for the tight end and a sixth-round pick. And Allen basically confirmed the move on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

In a tweet, Allen thanked Colts owner Jim Irsay and reflected a bit on what being a Colt and playing in Indianapolis meant to him. But Patriots fans will be more interested in what he had to say about his reported new team.

See? Very Patriots-esque.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images