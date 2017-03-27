Eagles’ Brandon Brooks Attends Strangers’ Wedding Because Of NFL, School Ties

Share this:

Brandon Brooks has proved the Philadelphia Eagles are willing to fly with other members of their flock.

The Eagles offensive guard attended the wedding of two of his fans Saturday in Oxford, Ohio, despite having never previously met them.

Geoffrey Lane and Marni Goldberg invited Brooks to their wedding because he attended Lane’s alma mater, Ohio’s Miami University, and plays for their favorite NFL team. Brooks and a guest accepted their invite and shared photos of the special day on Twitter.

Thanks for the letter @geoff_lane .Idk you and we've never met. All I know is you're an @Eagles fan and a @miamiuniversity grad.See you Sat pic.twitter.com/vNaRUiiw8z — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 24, 2017

So you know it's real pic.twitter.com/uST33k7fKO — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 25, 2017

Gestures like this all but assure Brooks that Eagles fans won’t boo him anytime soon. That is, assuming he maintains his high-performance level and continues to go out of his way for fans.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images