Elon Musk: Next-Generation Tesla Roadster Will Be Faster Than Model S

If you want a fast Tesla, but don’t want a full-size sedan, you’re currently out of luck. In a few years, though, you’ll be able to get exactly what you’re looking for.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet Friday the next-generation Tesla Roadster will be faster than the current Model S P100D, which can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.

@Skate_a_book Yes. Model S will always be the fastest Tesla until next gen Roadster, which is a few years away. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

While many people are familiar with the Model S and Model X that Tesla currently sells, the roadster was how Musk got his electric vehicle startup off the ground. Based on the Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a mid-engine rear-wheel-drive convertible, of which just 2,500 examples were produced between 2008 and 2012.

The detail about the next Roadster was given as an answer to a fan’s question part of a Twitter Q&A. However, before he began fielding questions Friday, Musk took to Twitter to clarify some confusion over the company’s forthcoming Model 3.

Am noticing that many people think Model 3 is the "next version" of a Tesla, like iPhone 2 vs 3. This is not true. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

After clarifying that Tesla isn’t the name of his company’s EVs, Musk added a bit more context for the manufacturer’s unique naming strategy.

Model 3 was going to be called Model E, for obvious dumb humor reasons, but Ford sued to block it, so now it is S3X. Totally different 🙂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

While the prospect of a Roadster with a sub-3-second zero to 60 mph time is intriguing, we’re still curious whether Tesla’s bringing “S3XY” back this year.

All photos via Tesla