Elon Musk: Next-Generation Tesla Roadster Will Be Faster Than Model S

If you want a fast Tesla, but don’t want a full-size sedan, you’re currently out of luck. In a few years, though, you’ll be able to get exactly what you’re looking for.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet Friday the next-generation Tesla Roadster will be faster than the current Model S P100D, which can accelerate to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.
While many people are familiar with the Model S and Model X that Tesla currently sells, the roadster was how Musk got his electric vehicle startup off the ground. Based on the Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a mid-engine rear-wheel-drive convertible, of which just 2,500 examples were produced between 2008 and 2012.
The detail about the next Roadster was given as an answer to a fan’s question part of a Twitter Q&A. However, before he began fielding questions Friday, Musk took to Twitter to clarify some confusion over the company’s forthcoming Model 3.
After clarifying that Tesla isn’t the name of his company’s EVs, Musk added a bit more context for the manufacturer’s unique naming strategy.
While the prospect of a Roadster with a sub-3-second zero to 60 mph time is intriguing, we’re still curious whether Tesla’s bringing “S3XY” back this year.
All photos via Tesla
