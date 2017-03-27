Elon Musk’s New Company Sounds Like Something Out Of ‘Black Mirror’

Share this:

If Elon Musk has anything to say about it, the future could wind up looking like it does in many science-fiction movies and TV shows.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has launched a new company called Neuralink Corp, the Wall Street Journal reports. Sources familiar with the matter reportedly told WSJ that Musk’s new company could make it possible for computers to merge with human brains.

At the center of this concept is what Musk reportedly calls “neural lace” technology, which involves implanting small brain electrodes that one day could actually upload and download thoughts.

Although Musk hasn’t officiated announced the launching of Neuralink, the company reportedly was registered in July as a “medical research” company based in California. Moreover, Musk plans to fund the company largely by himself, and recently has hired leading academics in the field, according to WSJ.

This hardly is Musk’s first high-tech endeavor. In addition to heading space-launch company SpaceX and electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla, Musk developed hyperloop technology, a conceptual method of high-speed travel.

