Fantasy Baseball 2017: 10 Injuries To Monitor Entering MLB Season

Ah, fantasy baseball season. The time when you painstakingly assemble a team, only to have one your top players miss the first month of the season thanks to some freak sandwich accident. (It’s happened).

But we don’t want that to happen to you.

Between spring training and the World Baseball Classic, there are a number of Major League Baseball players already nursing injuries before Opening Day. You’re still going to want to draft some of those players, though, so we’re here to tell you who and what to watch out for.

