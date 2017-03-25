Florida Stuns Wisconsin With Wild, Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer In Overtime

Share this:

It’s been a relatively dull NCAA Tournament so far, but Friday night’s East Region Sweet 16 matchup is why we call it March Madness.

No. 4 seed Florida pulled off a stunning 84-83 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Wisconsin, miraculously sending the Gators to the Elite Eight.

The Badgers’ chances of earning the win looked bleak as the Gators held a five-point lead with under a minute remaining in regulation.

Wisconsin would chip away, though, cutting the deficit to three with just 6.5 seconds left. With possession and a chance to send the game into overtime, the Badgers called on Zach Showalter, who answered Wisconsin’s prayers with an off-balanced heave.

The two squads would go back and forth in the overtime period, but the Badgers looked as though they were en route to a victory after Nigel Hayes sunk two free throws to put Wisconsin up two with just over four seconds to go.

This time, it was Florida’s turn for a desperation attempt, and Gators guard Chris Chiozza brought the house down at Madison Square Garden with this miraculous, game-winning buzzer beater from beyond the arc.

Florida will ride this wave of emotion into its Elite Eight matchup against South Carolina on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.

