Florida Stuns Wisconsin With Wild, Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer In Overtime

It’s been a relatively dull NCAA Tournament so far, but Friday night’s East Region Sweet 16 matchup is why we call it March Madness.
No. 4 seed Florida pulled off a stunning 84-83 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Wisconsin, miraculously sending the Gators to the Elite Eight.
The Badgers’ chances of earning the win looked bleak as the Gators held a five-point lead with under a minute remaining in regulation.
Wisconsin would chip away, though, cutting the deficit to three with just 6.5 seconds left. With possession and a chance to send the game into overtime, the Badgers called on Zach Showalter, who answered Wisconsin’s prayers with an off-balanced heave.
The two squads would go back and forth in the overtime period, but the Badgers looked as though they were en route to a victory after Nigel Hayes sunk two free throws to put Wisconsin up two with just over four seconds to go.
This time, it was Florida’s turn for a desperation attempt, and Gators guard Chris Chiozza brought the house down at Madison Square Garden with this miraculous, game-winning buzzer beater from beyond the arc.
Florida will ride this wave of emotion into its Elite Eight matchup against South Carolina on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:20 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
