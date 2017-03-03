Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping Face Off At Entertaining UFC Press Conference

Share this:

He’s back.

For the first time in three years, Georges St-Pierre is set to fight inside the octagon again, so waiting a few more minutes Friday for a late Michael Bisping to show up at a press conference probably didn’t faze him.

The two were scheduled to face off in a press conference in Las Vegas for the first time since their blockbuster middleweight bout was announced earlier this week, and they eventually did after a bit of waiting. And once it did start, it was as entertaining as you’d imagine.

You can watch how all the action unfolded in the video below, but it comes with a strong warning for language.

