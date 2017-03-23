Gonzaga Vs. West Virginia Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

No. 1 seed Gonzaga takes on No. 4 seed West Virginia in a Sweet 16 battle in the West Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Gonzaga should have plenty of fans in attendance since the game is being played at the SAP Center in San Jose, but the Mountaineers will be a tough opponent because they are well-coached and very athletic.

Here’s how to watch West Virginia-Gonzaga online.

When: Thursday, March 23 at 7:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

