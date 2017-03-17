Jason Pierre-Paul Apparently Didn’t Get Memo He’s Staying With Giants

Share this:

Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Giants on Friday, but that was news to the defensive end.

Pierre-Paul has been with the Giants since they drafted him in 2010, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported they agreed to extend that relationship for about $17 million a season with at least $54 million guaranteed. The only problem was, the pass rusher said that never happened.

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

Multiple reports “confirmed” the news that Pierre-Paul was heading back to New York, including NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. It seems the major sports news outlets haven’t made any retractions, either, so it looks as though we’ll just have to wait and see how this one turns out.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images