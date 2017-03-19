John Beilein Blasts Michigan Players With Super Soaker After Upsetting Louisville

Share this:

Tweet







Louisville took down Michigan in the 2013 NCAA Championship Game, but the Wolverines earned sweet revenge Sunday.

No. 7 Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region after defeating No. 2 Louisville 73-69.

The Wolverines have been on quite the run since the end of their regular season, as Sunday marked their seventh win in a row.

Head coach John Beilein has Michigan playing well at the right time, and was eager to celebrate with his team following the upset victory. Instead of a post-game speech, Beilein greeted the Wolverines players with a fully loaded super soaker water gun.

You can watch Michigan’s awesome post-game celebration in the video below.

The Wolverines will play the winner of No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island in their Sweet 16 contest. If Michigan’s able to advance to the Elite 8, we have a feeling Beilein will up the ante with his post-game festivities.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images