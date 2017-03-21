Large Electronic Devices Now Banned On Flights From Mideast To U.S.

Share this:

Flights from the Middle East to the United States are about to get a lot more boring.

Passengers traveling from airports in eight majority-Muslim countries to the United States are now barred from bringing electronic devices larger than a cellphone onto an airplane, according to The New York Times. The new restriction, enacted Tuesday morning by the Trump administration, affects devices including laptops, tablets, cameras and portable gaming systems, according to the Department of Homeland Security, via The Times.

The ban, which reportedly must be followed within 96 hours, applies only to foreign airlines and airports. The restriction affects airports in Amman, Jordan; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia; Kuwait City; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

News of the ban first broke after Royal Jordanian, a state-run airline from the Hashemite Kingdom, announced the restrictions in a tweet Monday that has since been deleted.

Royal Jordanian has deleted its tweet regarding the #electronicsban. pic.twitter.com/LdFsAPWfMy — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 20, 2017

In a briefing Monday, officials said the rules are designed to address gaps in foreign airport security, and are not a response to any imminent terror threat, according to The Times. Officials did say, however, the device ban is based on intelligence reports indicating some extremist groups have interest in attacking American aviation targets.

The restrictions reportedly will affect roughly 50 flights traveling into the U.S. each day.

