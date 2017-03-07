Leg Injury Forces Andrew Bogut To Leave Cavaliers Debut After Two Minutes

Share this:

Andrew Bogut reportedly drew interest from several NBA teams after he was bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers following the Feb. 23 trade deadline. After all, he’s a solid rebounder and a very good interior defender.

The risk in acquiring Bogut was his injury history, but the Cleveland Cavaliers still signed him.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Bogut had to exit his Cleveland debut after just two minutes Monday night because of a leg injury.

Andrew Bogut carried off floor 2 minutes into Cavaliers career with leg injury pic.twitter.com/p3Hkx9iJyE — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 7, 2017

The Cavaliers were quick to announce that Bogut wouldn’t return to the game. The veteran center hasn’t played in 80 or more games in a full season since his 2005-06 rookie campaign.

Andrew Bogut suffered a left leg injury and will not return tonight – undergoing X-rays & evaluation; update expected postgame. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 7, 2017

Before the Cavs’ game in Cleveland against the Miami Heat, Bogut talked about his decision to sign with the defending champs.

Andrew Bogut says it came down to #Cavs or Celtics. "It was a tough decision." Says he talked to Matthew Dellavedova, who helped sell CLE. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 6, 2017

It looks like the Boston Celtics, who already are dealing with an injury to center Al Horford, might have dodged a bullet here.

