Twitter Piles On LaVar Ball After UCLA Loses To Kentucky In NCAA Tournament

When UCLA lost to Kentucky on Friday, Twitter knew just what to do next.

The No. 3 Bruins took an 86-75 loss to the No. 2 Wildcats, halting UCLA’s NCAA Tournament run while Kentucky moved on to the Elite Eight. It no doubt was a sad day for the players, but it’s likely no one was as salty as LaVar Ball, father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball.

And because the elder Ball has a habit of making outrageous claims like saying he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 and that his son Lonzo is the best basketball player in the world, Twitter jumped on the opportunity to troll him.

Um, Mr. Lavar Bell..i DID try and tell ya. I most certainly did. You cut checks your son couldn't cash. I did warn you sir. I really did. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 25, 2017

Lavar Ball: “UCLA gonna win it a…” Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/cxBkjP1Szj — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) March 25, 2017

LaVar Ball: "Lonzo is going to win a national championship" Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/Nkh6MCFV2b — Tim England (@tengland150) March 25, 2017

Remember when LaVar Ball said "If Steph Curry was on UCLA he'd shoot them OUT of the game"…. pic.twitter.com/hSBDvOyV7m — C.C. (@TheActualCC) March 25, 2017

LaVar Ball on De'Aaron Fox: “He can’t mess with Zo…I don’t know if he’d be in the top five of the draft"

Fox: Hold my Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/koW55VWtEk — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 25, 2017

And, naturally, Ball also got the Crying Jordan treatment.

"If I was coaching we would have beat Kentucky." – LaVar Ball pic.twitter.com/sUhOl6oPdI — Bryce Wood (@woodymlb4) March 25, 2017

It would be remiss of us if we didn’t mention that the loss is unfortunate for Lonzo Ball, who shot 1-for-6 from 3-point range, though he did notch eight assists. However, we’re sure basketball fans will rejoice in not having to hear from his father all the time.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images