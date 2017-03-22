Malcolm Butler’s Instagram Photo Sends Patriots Fans Into A Frenzy

Share this:

Tweet







In this day and age, nothing sends fans into a frenzy quite like a cryptic social media post.

We’ve recently seen it with Isaiah Thomas’ emoji tweets leading up to the NBA trade deadline, as well as Jimmy Garoppolo’s hacked Instagram post amid trade rumors.

The latest spark of fan excitement by way of social media comes from New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Butler’s future with the Patriots is very much uncertain, as the restricted free agent seems to be making no ground on a long-term contract with the team.

In fact, Butler has been tied to a trade rumor involving the New Orleans Saints, which could potentially bring New England a first-round pick they presently don’t possess.

As Patriots fans are on the edge of their seat waiting for even the tiniest bit of Butler-related news, the Pro Bowl cornerback appeased their craving with an Instagram photo Wednesday.

"Nothing changed but the change" #BLESSED A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Naturally, Butler’s photo garnered a hefty amount of comments from intrigued fans. So many, he had to disable the comment section on the post.

As is standard procedure in these situations, fans will surely analyze Butler’s photo trying to figure out what the caption possibly could mean. It could certainly hold an underlying message, but it could also simply be a reflection of Butler’s sudden rise to football superstardom.

While Pats fans await cut-and-dry answers on Butler’s future in New England, they’ll have to settle for dissecting social media posts for now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images