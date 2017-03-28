Mexico Vs. Trinidad And Tobago Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Share this:

What a difference four years makes for Mexico’s soccer team.

“El Tri” will try to continue its march toward Russia on Tuesday when it takes on Trinidad and Tobago in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Mexico tops CONCACAF’s final-round standings after three games, with seven remaining. Trinidad and Tobago currently is in fifth place.

CONCACAF Russia 2018 Qualification standings after today pic.twitter.com/5eBAe31jT9 — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) March 25, 2017

The top three CONCACAF finishers automatically qualify for Russia 2018. The fourth place team will meet an opponent from Asia in a two-game playoff.

Mexico is cruising toward automatic qualification. Four years ago, “El Tri,” one of the regional giants, slumped through the final round and only qualified for the World Cup via the playoff.

Here’s how to watch Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago online.

When: Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

