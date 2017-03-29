Michael Irvin Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In Florida

Share this:

What happened in Michael Irvin’s W Fort Lauderdale hotel room the night of March 21 reportedly is at the center of a police investigation.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is being investigated for sexual assault after a woman told police she woke up in his hotel room and “feared she was drugged and raped,” according to TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident happened after the woman and Irvin met at a bar and went back to his Florida hotel room, where “the last thing she remembers is fighting him off” after she “began to feel sick,” according to TMZ Sports. Once she woke up in the hotel room, she went home and called police, according to the report.

But Irvin’s account of what happened was different. Via TMZ Sports:

“He says he was out at a bar with a group of people, including the woman, until around 4:30 AM March 21, when he returned to his hotel and she followed. Michael says he had an early flight, was in the room for only 15 minutes and had no sexual contact with the woman. He also says another male was present.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images