NASCAR Drivers Can Get Trophies Even If They Don’t Win Races This Year

Lost of people take issue with the fact “those gosh darn millennials” are used to getting trophies even if they don’t win, but it seems members of Generation Y aren’t the only ones guilty of that.

Stewart-Haas Racing tweeted pictures after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 showing driver Rodney Childers with the trophies he received for winning the first two stages of the race.

Yes, you read that correctly. Apparently, at a time when everybody is criticizing millennials for receiving participation trophies throughout their childhoods, NASCAR decided to start awarding them to drivers.

Nice hardware @RodneyChilders4 🏆 Congratulations to the @jimmyjohns team once again for prevailing as the Stage 1 victors. pic.twitter.com/dhk9UJV98P — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 5, 2017

To NASCAR’s credit, it did use the presentation of the stage trophies to give a military veteran a chance to meet Childers.

Major Dan Rooney came down to present @RodneyChilders4 with the Folds of Honor Stage 2 trophy! 🏆 Congratulations to the @jimmyjohns team! pic.twitter.com/XTGonF2IsO — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 5, 2017

While the jury might still be out on the effect NASCAR’s new stage-based race format is having on the on-track action, at least we know its improving the morale among drivers.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR