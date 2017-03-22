NBA Suspends Raptors’ Serge Ibaka, Bulls’ Robin Lopez One Game For Fight

Share this:

The NBA has decided to suspend both Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez one game without pay for their roles in the fight during Tuesday night’s game at Air Canada Centre, according to ESPN and media reports.

Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire was fined $15,000 for shoving Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic.

Ibaka will miss Thursday night’s game against the Miami Heat, and it will cost him $111,364. The Bulls will be without Lopez on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, and it’ll cost the veteran center $120,715.

The altercation broke out during the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game. Ibaka elbowed Lopez after a made 3-pointer and Lopez took exception to that, taking a swipe at Ibaka.

It's getting heated in Toronto as both Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka are ejected after this play. #BullsTalk pic.twitter.com/3ufqsbrwKG — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) March 22, 2017

The Raptors currently are in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are two games behind the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot.