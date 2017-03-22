Watch Serge Ibaka, Robin Lopez Trade Heavy Punches In Rare NBA Fight

We don’t see many actual fights in the NBA anymore.
The “Malice in the Palace” in Detroit during the 2004-05 season had a lot to do with that. Every now and then we see a minor scuffle, such as what took place between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
But we saw a legit fight Tuesday night in Toronto, when Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez threw big punches at each other after a made basket.
Ibaka and Lopez both were ejected from the game, and it’s possible each player will face further discipline — a suspension, fine or both — from the NBA.
