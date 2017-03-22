Watch Serge Ibaka, Robin Lopez Trade Heavy Punches In Rare NBA Fight

Share this:

We don’t see many actual fights in the NBA anymore.

The “Malice in the Palace” in Detroit during the 2004-05 season had a lot to do with that. Every now and then we see a minor scuffle, such as what took place between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

But we saw a legit fight Tuesday night in Toronto, when Raptors forward Serge Ibaka and Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez threw big punches at each other after a made basket.

It's getting heated in Toronto as both Robin Lopez and Serge Ibaka are ejected after this play. #BullsTalk pic.twitter.com/3ufqsbrwKG — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) March 22, 2017

Ibaka and Lopez both were ejected from the game, and it’s possible each player will face further discipline — a suspension, fine or both — from the NBA.