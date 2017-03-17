NBA Odds: Celtics Big Favorites In Important Road Matchup Against Nets

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look to win three games in a row for the first time in a month when they travel to Brooklyn to face the basement-dwelling Nets as nine-point road betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston enters Friday night’s Celtics vs. Nets betting matchup at Barclays Center following back-to-back lopsided home victories, including a decisive 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves as six-point chalk Wednesday, but has compiled a middling 6-6 straight up and against-the-spread record over the past month with five of those defeats coming on the road.

Despite those struggles, the Celtics maintain a solid 20-16 SU road record and a league-leading 22-13-1 ATS mark away from home. Boston also is 5-3 ATS in eight games overall this month after covering just four times during February.

Things have not gone well for the Nets, whose league-worst record already has eliminated them from postseason contention. Brooklyn has mustered just five SU wins in its past 37 games, but four of those victories have come over the club’s past nine outings.

The Nets also have emerged as a solid bet in recent weeks, posting a respectable 10-6 ATS record over their past 16 contests, and they have covered in six of their past nine games when pegged as double-digit underdogs.

However, the Celtics have dominated in recent meetings between these clubs, claiming SU and ATS wins in four of their past five visits to Brooklyn, including a 111-92 win as 7 1/2-point road chalk on Nov. 23.

Following Friday night’s contest, the Celtics travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Sunday afternoon, before returning home for a Monday night date with the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics have taken 11 straight from the Sixers, including five straight road victories, but have failed to cover in their past three meetings.

Like the Nets, Philadelphia has struggled to produce SU wins, going 3-9 over its past 12 games, but has paid out regularly at the sportsbooks with 13 ATS wins in its past 16 games, and leads the NBA with a 23-10-1 ATS record on home court.

With 25 SU wins in their past 33 contests, the Wizards enter the weekend trailing second-place Boston by just 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. But Washington has failed to keep pace at the sportsbooks, covering in just six of its last 18 outings, and is winless SU and ATS in its past four visits to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images