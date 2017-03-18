NCAA Division III Women’s Championship Live Stream: Watch Tufts Vs. Amherst Online

Share this:

Tweet







It’s an all-Massachusetts championship in the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament.

For the first time in Division III history, two conference rivals will face off for all the marbles when No. 1 Amherst and No. 2 Tufts play in the national championship Saturday night in Grand Rapids, Mich. Both schools represent the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

For Amherst, an unbeaten season is on the line, and that might not be easy against a Jumbos team that rallied back from a 12-point deficit in the Final Four against St. Thomas (Minn.) to make it to the championship. However, Amherst did beat Tufts in both of the teams’ NESCAC games this season.

Here’s how you can watch Tufts vs. Amherst.

When: Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images