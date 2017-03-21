NCAA Tournament Betting Odds: Full Recap Of Lines For Sweet 16 Games

Share this:

A pair of giant slayers look to continue their runs at March Madness this week, starting with the South Carolina Gamecocks who make their first-ever appearance in the Sweet Sixteen against the Baylor Bears as 3.5-point betting underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

No. 7 South Carolina pulled off a shocking upset on Sunday by knocking off the tournament favorite Duke Blue Devils 88-81 as 6.5-point underdogs, but enters Friday night’s matchup at Madison Square Garden as distant +5000 longshots on the national championship odds.

A +1600 bet to claim its first-ever national championship, No. 3 Baylor is unbeaten straight up in its past three meetings with the Gamecocks, going 2-1 against the spread.

In Friday’s other East Region contest, Wisconsin will be looking to follow up its stunning 65-62 win over the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats when it takes on No. 4 Florida as a 1.5-point underdog.

A solid 9-3 SU in their past 12 dates with SEC opponents, the No. 8 Badgers have reached the Final Four in two of the past three years and sport intriguing +1800 odds to end their 76-year national championship drought. Florida put on a defensive clinic in Saturday’s 65-39 rout of No. 5 Virginia, and is undefeated SU in seven when favored by fewer than two points.

In West Region action, No. 11 Xavier looks to continue its unlikely March Madness run on Thursday as 7-point underdogs against No. 2 Arizona.

The Musketeers have covered in six straight contests, but the Wildcats ride a six-game SU and ATS unbeaten streak and enjoy an impressive 30-0 SU run when favored by seven points or more, fueling their rise on the national championship odds to +650.

No. 1 North Carolina enters the Sweet Sixteen as the last ACC squad standing among the nine to qualify for this year’s tournament, and takes on No. 4 Butler as 7-point favorites.

The Tar Heels are an impressive 10-1 SU in their past 11 Sweet Sixteen appearances, but a middling 6-5 ATS in their past 11 tournament contests when favored by six or more points. The Bulldogs are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games as underdogs, and unbeaten SU and ATS in two previous meetings with UNC.

Midwest Region top seed Kansas sits atop the national championship odds at +475, and battles No. 4 Purdue on Thursday as 5-point chalk, while No. 7 Michigan tangles with No. 3 Oregon as a 1.5-point favorite. As well, No. 1 Gonzaga faces No. 4 West Virginia as a 3-point favorite, while No. 3 UCLA battles No. 2 Kentucky as a narrow 1-point favorite.

