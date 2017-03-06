NFL Rumors: Broncos, Texans Favorites To Land Tony Romo If He Leaves Cowboys

Share this:

With the new NFL year set to get underway on March 9, all eyes will be on Tony Romo.

It’s expected that the veteran quarterback will be moving on from the Dallas Cowboys, either by way of trade or release.

Despite his age and history of injuries, Romo is expected to draw interest from teams. He’s a proven signal caller, and the free-agent quarterback class is lackluster, to say the least.

Romo would not be a practical fit for a team on the rise, but there’s reason to believe he could help a team ready to win now. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that there are two teams, in particular, that would make a lot of sense for Romo.

“In private discussions with executives and coaches from teams across the league,” Archer writes, “Romo’s future destination kept coming back to two teams: the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.”

The Broncos are coming off a 2016 season in which they narrowly missed the playoffs. Trevor Siemian was respectable in his first season as a starting quarterback, but Denver’s offensive struggles were pretty apparent. Team general manager John Elway didn’t rule out a possible move.

“We’re open to anything,” said Elway told Archer. “We’ll always look at it. This is the time of year that you look at everything. You try to discuss everything and every possibility; what might be available and what might not be available, talk about that and see how it affects us. We talk about all of those types of things. We’ll see what happens.”

The Texans were a playoff team last season, and even won their Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders. Much of Houston’s success can be accredited to the defense, though, as Brock Osweiler was rather underwhelming in his first season as the Texans starting QB.

Houston head coach Bill O’Brien, much like Elway, didn’t totally eliminate the possibility of a quarterback change.

“In our organization, I think every single day we’re looking to do something to improve,” O’Brien told Archer. “Those ideas sometimes change based on the landscape. So, to say, ‘Am I looking to add?’ or, ‘Are we looking to add a quarterback in free agency?’ my experience in this league is we don’t even know who’s out there in free agency yet because some of these guys sign back with their teams.”

Both Elway and O’Brien’s cryptic responses spoke volumes about their faith in their respective quarterback situations.

