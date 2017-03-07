NFL Rumors: Buccaneers To Pursue Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson

Share this:

Tweet







The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took positive strides last season under sophomore quarterback Jameis Winston, and according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are looking to give the signal caller another quality wide receiver to target.

#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attempt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2017

Bucs wideout Mike Evans already is one of the league’s marquee wideouts, but adding a solid No. 2 option, especially a deep threat like Jackson, could make Tampa Bay’s passing attack very tough to stop.

Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns during the 2016 campaign. He’s also reached the 1,000-yard mark in three of the last four seasons.

He is 30 years, though, and has played a full season just twice in nine pro seasons. But he’s still a solid receiver and would give Winston a reliable, veteran target on important passing downs.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images